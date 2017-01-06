Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country, Inc. is a provider of healthcare staffing services. They also provide staffing of clinical research professionals and allied healthcare professionals, such as radiology technicians, rehabilitation therapists and respiratory therapists. Their staffing operations are complemented by other human capital management services, including search and recruitment, consulting, education and training and resource management services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) opened at 15.28 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $504.39 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In other news, insider Vickie Anenberg sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $72,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,383.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 96.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc (CCRN) is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. Its nurse and allied staffing segment is engaged in providing traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing through its Cross Country Staffing brand, MSN, AHG, Mediscan and DirectEd brands.

