Zacks Investment Research Lowers Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Connecticut Water Services’ is subject to stringent environment regulations, demand variations with weather patterns, risk of failure of water mains and contamination of water sources which are the primary headwinds for the company. Shares of the company returned lower than the broader industry in the last one month. However, Connecticut Water continues to strengthen its existing infrastructure through regular capital investments, which is a must for the water utility space. Nevertheless, customer expansion in its service territories is boosting demand while a constructive regulatory environment is helping the company generate additional revenues. Strategic acquisitions continue to be part of Connecticut Water’s growth strategy.”

Separately, Barclays PLC began coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) opened at 55.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $625.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.10. Connecticut Water Service has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $58.32.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm earned $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.15%. Analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

