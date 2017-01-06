Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carillion (CIOIF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carillion (NASDAQ:CIOIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carillion plc provides an integrated support services company. The company’s service consists of support services, project finance and construction services. Support services provides maintenance, facilities management, energy and infrastructure services for roads, railways and utility networks, notably telecommunications and power transmission and distribution, and remote site accommodation services. Project finance arranges the funding for Public Private Partnership projects. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada and the rest of the world. Carillion plc is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom. “

Carillion (NASDAQ:CIOIF) opened at 3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Carillion has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

