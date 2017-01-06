Zacks Investment Research Lowers AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AUDIOCODES LTD designs, develops and markets enabling technologies and communication components for the transmission of voice, fax and modem over packet networks. Newly developed Voice over IP gateways as well as DSL and ATM access devices, enable packet networks to carry voice and data more efficiently and at lower cost than traditional telephone networks. They are a provider of voice over packet communication components that empower the development of equipment for these emerging markets. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUDC. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) opened at 6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AudioCodes by 68.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 347,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 6.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology.

