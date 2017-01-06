Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams has underperformed the Zacks categorized Paints & Allied Products industry over the past three months, hurt by currency headwinds and lower sales in some segments. The company's Latin American operation remains exposed to currency headwinds and soft end-market demand. The company also remains exposed to volatility in raw material costs. However, the company is focusing on growth through acquisitions and cost control initiatives. Moreover, the company should gain from its planned acquisition of Valspar. The acquisition will allow the company to strengthen its position as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams also remains committed to increasing shareholder returns.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $301.22 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.25.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 276.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average of $278.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $234.96 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.09. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 97.87%. The firm earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 109.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

