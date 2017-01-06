Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) to Hold

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Potbelly Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Potbelly Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Potbelly Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Potbelly Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Potbelly Corporation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Potbelly Corporation will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of Potbelly Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Potbelly Corporation during the second quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly Corporation during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Potbelly Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops.

