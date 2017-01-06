Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OvaScience Inc. (OVAS) to Hold

OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OvaScience, Inc. is a life science company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of new treatments for infertility. Its product includes Augment for the treatment of infertility and Ova Ture used in the creation of mature fertilizable eggs. Ova Science, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OvaScience in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. OvaScience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. OvaScience has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The stock’s market cap is $58.40 million.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.08. The business earned $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 11,642.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OvaScience will post ($2.52) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in OvaScience by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in OvaScience by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OvaScience during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OvaScience during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OvaScience by 28.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

