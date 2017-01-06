Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NASDAQ:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NASDAQ:EDPFY) opened at 30.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA is a utility company. The Company is focused on the generation, distribution and supply of electricity and distribution and supply of gas. It also operates in related areas, such as engineering, laboratory tests, vocational training, energy services and property management.

