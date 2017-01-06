Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) to Sell

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) opened at 14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 918,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 359,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,313,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 220,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,148,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 143,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on directly originating, managing and servicing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt-related investments for its own account. It operates in two segments: principal lending and mortgage banking.

