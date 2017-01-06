Zacks: HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Given $77.40 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $77.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.69 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HDFC Bank Limited an industry rank of 137 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HDFC Bank Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 226.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the second quarter worth $30,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) traded up 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 179,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

About HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

