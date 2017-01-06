Zacks: Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (HQCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HQCL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hanwha Q CELLS Co. an industry rank of 224 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HQCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. (NASDAQ:HQCL) opened at 8.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. (NASDAQ:HQCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.40 million. Hanwha Q CELLS Co. had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanwha Q CELLS Co. will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQCL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. by 36.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. by 27.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

