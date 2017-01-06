Zacks: Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Signal Corporation an industry rank of 178 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Signal Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) opened at 15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $942.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Federal Signal Corporation had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Federal Signal Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Federal Signal Corporation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP purchased a new position in Federal Signal Corporation during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal Corporation during the third quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal Corporation during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Societe Generale purchased a new position in Federal Signal Corporation during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/zacks-federal-signal-corporation-fss-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages/1141587.html.

About Federal Signal Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal governmental industrial and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. Environmental Solutions Group is manufacturer and supplier of a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.