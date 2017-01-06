Zacks: Convergys Corporation (CVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Convergys Corporation’s rating score has improved by 6.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $27.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Convergys Corporation an industry rank of 236 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other Convergys Corporation news, General Counsel Jarrod B. Pontius sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $27,219.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,742 shares in the company, valued at $581,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVG. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Convergys Corporation by 37.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Convergys Corporation during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Convergys Corporation by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convergys Corporation during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Convergys Corporation by 16.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) traded down 0.2635% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.5126. 48,193 shares of the stock traded hands. Convergys Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8759 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business earned $741 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.53 million. Convergys Corporation had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Convergys Corporation will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Convergys Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Convergys Corporation Company Profile

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

