Zacks: Brokerages Set $35.00 Target Price for Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCB)

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Discovery Communications an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) remained flat at $29.15 on Friday. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

