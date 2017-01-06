Ycg LLC Has $15,659,000 Stake in MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Ycg LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 4.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 980.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 35.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $2,312,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded up 2.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 243,522 shares. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business earned $288.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.96 million. MSCI had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price objective on MSCI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other MSCI news, Director Patrick Tierney sold 3,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $281,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,524.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $166,244.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc (MSCI), together with its subsidiaries, offers content, applications and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. The Company’s operating segment includes Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises ESG and Real Estate segments.

