Xilinx, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein forecasts that the firm will earn $2.40 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XLNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.99 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.48.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 1.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 2,382,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $579 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 15,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $811,121.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $2,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,732,292.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,910 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 57,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,986 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 111.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,927 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 844,352 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

