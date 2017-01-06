World Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Allergan PLC. (AGN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,263 shares. Allergan PLC. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $305.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.93.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Allergan PLC.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “World Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Allergan PLC. (AGN)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/world-asset-management-inc-raises-stake-in-allergan-plc-agn/1142583.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGN. Vetr downgraded Allergan PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

In other Allergan PLC. news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria Teresa Hilado bought 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $210.64 per share, with a total value of $299,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.