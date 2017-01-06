World Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,190 Shares of SABMiller plc (SBMRY)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SABMiller plc (NASDAQ:SBMRY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SABMiller plc were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SABMiller plc by 176.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of SABMiller plc (NASDAQ:SBMRY) remained flat at $54.86 during midday trading on Friday. SABMiller plc has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $65.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBMRY. BNP Paribas lowered SABMiller plc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SABMiller plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sabmiller Limited, formerly SABMiller plc is engaged in the beer and soft drinks business. It operates through six segments: Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Corporate. Its Latin America brewing and beverage operations cover approximately six countries across South and Central America.

