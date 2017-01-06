World Asset Management Inc Has $5,288,000 Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Unilever NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV by 0.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever NV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 1,732,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Unilever NV

Unilever N.V. is a fast moving consumer goods company. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. Its Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products. Its Foods segment includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads.

