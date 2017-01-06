Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Stake Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $57,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 597,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3,034.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 449,583 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $71.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company earned $590.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.55 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 17,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $1,156,001.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and service provider of energy controls and optimization solutions. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, and promotes its products and services through its worldwide locations. The Company’s is engaged in providing energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and energy markets.

