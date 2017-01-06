Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) opened at 31.74 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.83 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.69%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.23 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 207.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 67.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

