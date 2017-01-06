Williams Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Williams Capital increased their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the firm will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.12. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 123.07% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. The business earned $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visium Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $115,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and production, and Midstream and marketing.

