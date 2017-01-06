William Griffin Sells 3,369 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP William Griffin sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $184,924.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,292.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, William Griffin sold 791 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $43,734.39.

On Tuesday, December 20th, William Griffin sold 6,772 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $372,460.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, William Griffin sold 1,902 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $89,565.18.

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at 55.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm earned $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 181.66% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5,010.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $135,000.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

