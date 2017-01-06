Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company by 99.7% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company by 416.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company by 320.3% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,189 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Weyerhaeuser Company had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CLSA lowered Weyerhaeuser Company from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 15,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $468,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

