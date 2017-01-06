Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CLSA lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser Company from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Weyerhaeuser Company news, insider Denise M. Merle sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $214,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 586,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 12.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 600,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Weyerhaeuser Company had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

