Westrock Company (WRK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westrock Company were worth $27,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Company by 45.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Company during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Westrock Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 210,724 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.95 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. Westrock Company has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $53.56.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Westrock Company had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business earned $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Westrock Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westrock Company will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Westrock Company from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on shares of Westrock Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

In other Westrock Company news, insider James B. Porter sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $5,300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stephen Felker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Company Company Profile

Westrock Company is a provider of packaging solutions and manufactures containerboard and paperboard. The Company’s operating segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, and Land and Development. The Company operates in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

