Westpac Banking Corp Has $3,029,000 Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,861 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Diamondrock Hospitality Company worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 117,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) traded down 2.25% on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,212 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.31. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. Diamondrock Hospitality Company had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Diamondrock Hospitality Company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Diamondrock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Instinet started coverage on Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Diamondrock Hospitality Company from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura started coverage on Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $11.00 price objective on Diamondrock Hospitality Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Mahoney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of approximately 30 hotels and resorts throughout North America and the United States Virgin Islands that consists of over 10,925 guest rooms. Its primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States.

