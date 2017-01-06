Westpac Banking Corp Has $2,779,000 Position in Target Corporation (TGT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,021 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target Corporation during the second quarter worth $5,103,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Corporation by 73.2% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Target Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,872,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target Corporation during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Target Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 96,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded down 1.54% on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,096 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.62. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post $5.21 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/westpac-banking-corp-has-2779000-position-in-target-corporation-tgt/1142870.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.48 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target Corporation from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Target Corporation news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

