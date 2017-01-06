Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stake Lowered by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. decreased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 310,021 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) traded up 0.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,507 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company’s market capitalization is $20.25 billion.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Western Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital Corporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark Co. cut their target price on Western Digital Corporation from $67.00 to $53.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. FBN Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital Corporation from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 889 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $50,148.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $6,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

