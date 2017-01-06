Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 879.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,240,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,330,000 after buying an additional 10,990,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,028,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,368,000 after buying an additional 6,247,583 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,580.0% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 5,242,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after buying an additional 5,150,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,714,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,680,000 after buying an additional 2,987,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 76.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,099,000 after buying an additional 2,931,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.25% on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,715,908 shares. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Rafferty Capital Markets raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

