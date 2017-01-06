Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

12/19/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Brokers industry, over the last six months. However, strong fundamentals should help the stock perform better in the coming periods. Moreover, the current equity market volatility, supported by an improvement in metrics for the months of October and November is anticipated to continue to drive up the company’s daily trading volumes. Additionally, the fully automated investment advisory service offered by the company will likely boost trading revenues. Also, the recent Fed rate hike is expected to benefit the company further as fee waivers continue to decline. Nonetheless, elevated expenses, sensitivity to interest rates and significant dependence on fee-based revenue streams remain matters of concern.”

12/16/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Brokers industry, over the last six months. The prevailing low interest rate environment continues to hurt the company’s profitability. Further, costs related to compensation and regulatory spending will likely keep overall expenses high in the upcoming quarters. However, the current equity market volatility is anticipated to continue to drive up the company’s daily trading volumes. Moreover, the fully automated investment advisory service offered by the company will likely boost trading revenues. Also, the company keeps benefiting from the Dec 2015 rate hike as fee waivers continue to decline.”

12/8/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – The Charles Schwab Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 40.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab Corporation news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $267,182.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

