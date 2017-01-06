WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 75.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,404,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,609,000 after buying an additional 837,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 397,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,974,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,164,000 after buying an additional 810,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 507,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,013 shares. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-stake-raised-by-schroder-investment-management-group/1142699.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Allen L. Leverett sold 29,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,732,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, formerly Wisconsin Energy Corporation, is a holding company, which has electric and natural gas utility operations. The Company’s segments are Wisconsin, Illinois, other states, electric transmission, We Power, and corporate and other. The Company’s Wisconsin segment includes the electric and natural gas utility, and non-utility operations of Wisconsin Electric Power Company (Wisconsin Electric), Wisconsin Gas LLC (Wisconsin Gas) and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS), including Wisconsin Electric’s electric and WPS’s electric and natural gas operations in the state of Michigan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.