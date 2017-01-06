WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter worth $103,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 95.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded up 1.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,543,027 shares. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/washington-trust-co-raises-stake-in-walt-disney-company-the-dis/1142657.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $259,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.