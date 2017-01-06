Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have $130.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Walt Disney Company (The) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.04 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $90.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.67.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 107.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.23. Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at RBC Capital Markets” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/walt-disney-company-the-dis-upgraded-to-outperform-at-rbc-capital-markets/1142123.html.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $392,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,372,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $498,910,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at about $202,393,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at about $201,593,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the third quarter valued at about $174,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.