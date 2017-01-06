Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,849 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,779,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 840,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,232 shares. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 34,557 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,034,636.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,286,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 28,756 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $806,318.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 970,105 shares in the company, valued at $27,201,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company is a provider of commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. It originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

