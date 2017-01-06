Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Invests $8,342,000 in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,049,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,420,348,000 after buying an additional 5,872,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 38.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,929,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,033,000 after buying an additional 4,966,503 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 39.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,857,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,182,000 after buying an additional 4,510,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,973,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,143,000 after buying an additional 3,339,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $138,532,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 0.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,831,219 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.21 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.49.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

