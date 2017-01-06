W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-12.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.50 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY16 guidance to $11.40-11.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.47.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) opened at 232.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.85 and a 1-year high of $240.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The company earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,406 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James T. Ryan sold 65,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.17, for a total value of $15,221,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,281,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

