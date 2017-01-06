W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on W.R. Grace & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded W.R. Grace & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on W.R. Grace & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $5,499,899.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 311,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 72.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth $549,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth $12,556,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 19.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) traded up 0.92% during trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 264,429 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $93.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. W.R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company earned $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. W.R. Grace & Co.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. W.R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About W.R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in three segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies, Grace Materials Technologies and Grace Construction Products. Its Grace Catalysts Technologies segment produces and sells catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications, including Fluid catalytic cracking catalysts, Hydroprocessing catalysts, and Polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports.

