Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake Reduced by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up about 1.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $33,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded up 0.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 275,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.89. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $108.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In other news, insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Tisch acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,426,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

