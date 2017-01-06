Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) Receives $31.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (NYSE:VSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vitamin Shoppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Vitamin Shoppe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, CAO Dan Lamadrid sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $40,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,504,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,256,000 after buying an additional 304,447 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after buying an additional 374,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 113,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 678,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) opened at 23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm earned $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.18 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.34%. Vitamin Shoppe’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, which includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats; direct, which sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com, and manufacturing, which provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement (VMS) products.

