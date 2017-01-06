Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.35. 3,194 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $720.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The closed-end fund reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, major shareholder Of Montreal /Can/ Bank sold 1,727,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $161,544,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 260.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

