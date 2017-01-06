Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $16.00 target price on Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded up 2.500% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.685. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,558 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.238 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 118.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 239.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

