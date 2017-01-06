Vicky A. Bailey Sells 7,175 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) opened at 44.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.18 billion.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 604.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post ($2.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

