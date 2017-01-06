Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brean Capital downgraded shares of Viacom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Viacom from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viacom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Viacom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.99.

Shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded down 0.19% on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,181 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. Viacom has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $47.47.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $696,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First New York Securities LLC NY increased its stake in Viacom by 440.0% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 147.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viacom during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences in over 160 countries and territories and creates compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form video, applications, games, consumer products, social media and other entertainment content. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

