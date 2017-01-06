Vetr Inc. Downgrades Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) to Buy

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ONCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 58.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 441.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post ($4.13) EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, insider Barge Joseph La sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $158,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anand Mehra sold 349,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $18,692,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after buying an additional 432,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,906,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,564,000 after buying an additional 248,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,340,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 98.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after buying an additional 670,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,180,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc (Spark) is engaged in developing products in the field of gene therapy. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its SPK-RPE65 (voretigene neparvovec) targets genetic blinding conditions known as inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs).

