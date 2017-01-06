Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verifone Systems in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verifone Systems from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verifone Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) opened at 18.66 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.08 billion. Verifone Systems has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verifone Systems had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The business earned $468 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verifone Systems will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verifone Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verifone Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verifone Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verifone Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,827,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verifone Systems by 353.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 190,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 148,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verifone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc is engaged in providing electronic payment solutions at the point of sale (POS). The Company designs, manufactures, markets and supplies a range of payment solutions and complementary services that enable secure electronic payment transactions and value-added services at the POS.

