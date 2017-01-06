Venaxis, Inc. (BIOP) Major Shareholder Barry C. Honig Buys 4,000 Shares

Venaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOP) major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOP) traded down 3.285% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.004. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares. Venaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

About Venaxis

Bioptix, Inc, formerly Venaxis, Inc, provides Enhanced Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The Company’s line of Enhanced SPR instruments are designed to increase the flexibility and reliability of SPR. Its SPR biosensors shed light on important binding parameters that are crucial for determining whether a biologic or small molecule drug will be efficacious in humans and at what dose a drug should be administered.

