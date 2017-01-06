Vantage Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 156,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 167.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 144,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 964,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 180,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 4,645,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Vetr cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other news, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $450,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,288,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

