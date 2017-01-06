Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Brean Capital set a $24.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded down 2.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,179 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The firm’s market cap is $676.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 391.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 96,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,962,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Gulino sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $169,059.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051.

