Value Holdings LP Holds Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Value Holdings LP held its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,396 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. MSC Industrial Direct Co accounts for approximately 3.2% of Value Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Value Holdings LP owned about 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct Co worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,255,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,016,000 after buying an additional 417,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 313.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 330,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 717.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 259,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,858,000 after buying an additional 241,877 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 353,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.57. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $56.92 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company earned $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $329,786.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,966.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $337,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $903,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

